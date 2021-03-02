      Weather Alert

Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges

Associated Press
Mar 2, 2021 @ 7:30am

NEW YORK (AP) – Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign are intensifying now that a third woman has accused him of offensive behavior.

Anna Ruch told The New York Times on Monday that Cuomo touched her back and face and asked if he could kiss her moments after they met at a wedding in 2019.

Her account prompted tweets of support from two former Cuomo aides who say he sexually harassed them.

The governor has denied wrongdoing and said his actions were misinterpreted. The state’s attorney general is hiring a law firm to investigate his conduct.

 

TAGS
Andrew Cuomo Anna Ruch sexual harassment allegations
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas