Calvert: Questionable Bexar County primary election results warrant hiring forensic investigator
Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert wants the county to hire a forensic computer investigator to look into the March primary elections.
In a letter to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the commissioner wrote that the Bexar County Democratic Party could not reach a quorum to certify the primary election results — which he said further clouds the election results.
“Long-time observers of the political process are up in arms over what they saw — down voting machines, missing candidates on ballots, lower vote tallies on television election night between early vote and election day (which is impossible), unprecedented irregular results in the returns, poor treatment of voters and more,” Calvert wrote.
He said the Republican Party will be voting Thursday night on whether to certify its results, though it also had raised some concerns with how the election was handled.
Calvert said the Republican Party chairperson called for the vote to be thrown out.
The commissioner said whistleblowers told him that they are certain the machines had been tampered with and that some people in runoffs should not be and some who won races should not have.
He also said there were some unusual reporting patterns. Calvert, a former campaign consultant, said the Precinct 4 Constable’s race was of particular concern to him.
Calvert is requesting that the county hire a forensic computer investigator to look into what happened.