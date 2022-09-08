Camera catches crook copping weed trimmer in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cibolo Police are working on a case involving a crook who may be posing as a solicitor.

According to a post on Facebook, the man posed as a solicitor to “blend into the neighborhood” and “conceal his criminal intent.”

The man showed up at the Spring Tree Subdivision Sunday morning but instead of trying to sell anything to residents, he helped himself to a weed trimmer sitting in the bed of a pickup.

The theft was caught on video and Cibolo P.D has released images of the man committing the crime.

He is a white male with dark hair who wore dark pants, a maroon t-shirt, and brown sandal type shoes. He was driving a two-tone maroon and tan older model Subaru Outback.

If you have any information, contact the Cibolo Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 210 659-1999, or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477) .