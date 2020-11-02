Camo-wearing Lady Gaga riles up rural Americans with pro-Biden video
Lady Gaga/MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Singer Lady Gaga is getting some flak from rural Americans for her latest pro-Biden video in which she wears camouflage attire and boots as she drinks a beer and leans against a pickup truck.
She released the video on Twitter Saturday.
“Hey, this is Lady Gaga, I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden,” she says after opening a beer can. “And if you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Arizona, I encourage you to vote. And if you have a friend who lives there, tell them to vote.”
She ends the video by taking a sip of beer and smashing the can to the ground.
@RickV3D responded,”I’m voting for Trump just because of this video. Congrats. You failed.”
@harleylexx tweeted,” Stunts like this, are exactly why Trump is going to win. Average, hard-working Americans are sick of “celebrities” mocking them for what they wear, drive, eat, drink, and where they choose to work or live.”