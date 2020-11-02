      Weather Alert

Camo-wearing Lady Gaga riles up rural Americans with pro-Biden video

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 2, 2020 @ 1:38pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Singer Lady Gaga is getting some flak from rural Americans for her latest pro-Biden video in which she wears camouflage attire and boots as she drinks a beer and leans against a pickup truck.

She released the video on Twitter Saturday.

“Hey, this is Lady Gaga, I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden,” she says  after opening a beer can. “And if you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Arizona, I encourage you to vote. And if you have a friend who lives there, tell them to vote.”

She ends the video by taking a sip of beer and smashing the can to the ground.

@RickV3D responded,”I’m voting for Trump just because of this video.  Congrats.  You failed.”

 

@harleylexx tweeted,” Stunts like this, are exactly why Trump is going to win. Average, hard-working Americans are sick of “celebrities” mocking them for what they wear, drive, eat, drink, and where they choose to work or live.”

