Lockdown at Camp Bullis has been lifted
This story has been updated
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The lockdown at Camp Bullis has been lifted.
The official Joint Base San Antonio twitter account sent out a tweet that the base security force had responded to a criminal activity report just after 7:30 A.M. Thursday.
At around 9:15 A.M., they were able to capture the person they were looking for,
The lockdown has been lifted and no injuries have been reported. JBSA Public Affairs says they will soon release more details about the lockdown.
ORIGINAL STORY:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Joint Base San Antonio has sent out a tweet stating that Camp Bullis is on lockdown.
There were no additional details released other than the lockdown is in effect until further notice.
Camp Bullis is located on the northwest side of the city and is part of Joint Base San Antonio with Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base.
We will provide more information when it becomes available.
