      Weather Alert

Camp Bullis wildfire is now 70% contained

Katy Barber
Apr 11, 2022 @ 2:14pm
A U.S. Air Force fire truck responds to a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —The Camp Bullis wildfire is closer to being contained.

The massive fire is now 70% contained, Joint Base San Antonio officials said Monday afternoon. It has burned an estimated 3,000 acres since it began Saturday.

Officials said the fire began in the base’s demo training range and spread due to the dry and gusty weather conditions.

The overnight rain and extra humidity reportedly helped containment operations and officials said there was no growth or flareups overnight.

A number of local fire crews are assisting JBSA in fighting the fire, including San Antonio, Leon Springs, Bexar County, Bexar-Bulverde, Texas A&M Forest Service, Canyon Lake, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.

The voluntary evacuation orders are lifted and no additional evacuations are expected.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

Camp Bullis fire 50% contained

Camp Bullis fire scorches 1,500+ acres, 25 percent contained

TAGS
Camp Bullis JBSA Joint Base-San Antonio San Antonio texas wildfire
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman gets prison time for embezzling more than $850k from Castle Hills business
Human leg from fatality crash in Boerne found in Cibolo
San Antonio is the centerpiece in HGTV's Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?
Man shows up at Leon Valley Police Department, confesses to murder
Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Converse
Connect With Us Listen To Us On