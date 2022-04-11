Camp Bullis wildfire is now 70% contained

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —The Camp Bullis wildfire is closer to being contained.
The massive fire is now 70% contained, Joint Base San Antonio officials said Monday afternoon. It has burned an estimated 3,000 acres since it began Saturday.
Officials said the fire began in the base’s demo training range and spread due to the dry and gusty weather conditions.
The overnight rain and extra humidity reportedly helped containment operations and officials said there was no growth or flareups overnight.
A number of local fire crews are assisting JBSA in fighting the fire, including San Antonio, Leon Springs, Bexar County, Bexar-Bulverde, Texas A&M Forest Service, Canyon Lake, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
The voluntary evacuation orders are lifted and no additional evacuations are expected.
Officials are continuing to investigate.
