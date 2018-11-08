“Camry Cruzin’ Bandit” admits to stealing over $475k from San Antonio area banks

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A serial bank robber has admitted to committing eight different bank robberies in the San Antonio area over a five-year span.

The crook, nicknamed the “Camry Cruzin’ Bandit”, made off with about $479,000 dollars in the heists.

Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Dennis Stephen pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in court Thursday.

His robberies include:

November 14, 2013; April 17, 2014; and September 19, 2014 – Frost Bank on Vance Jackson Rd. –

approximately $37,604; $36,280; and $133,000 stolen, respectively;

November 24, 2015 – Broadway Bank in Helotes, TX – approximately $11,323 stolen;

June 16, 2016 – Frost Bank on Wurzbach Rd. – approximately $56,077 stolen;

November 4, 2016; July 5, 2017; and July 23, 2018 – Frost Bank on N. Loop 1604 – approximately

$67,000; $101,000; and $36,561 stolen, respectively.

Stephen earned his nickname by using a Toyota Camry as his getaway car and for wearing the same attire for all of his crimes: blue jeans, a denim long sleeve button down shirt, a white t-shirt and a UTSA Roadrunners baseball cap covering his head, sunglasses and a surgical mask covering his face, and rubber surgical gloves covering his hands.

He was caught after robbing a Frost Bank on Loop 1604 in July.

Stephen faces up to 20 years in federal prison and restitution when he is sentenced in March.