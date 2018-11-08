“Camry Cruzin’ Bandit” admits to stealing over $475k from San Antonio area banks
By Dennis Foley
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 3:30 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A serial bank robber has admitted to committing eight different bank robberies in the San Antonio area over a five-year span.

The crook, nicknamed the “Camry Cruzin’ Bandit”, made off with about $479,000 dollars in the heists.

Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Dennis Stephen pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in court Thursday.

His robberies include:

  • November 14, 2013; April 17, 2014; and September 19, 2014 – Frost Bank on Vance Jackson Rd. –
    approximately $37,604; $36,280; and $133,000 stolen, respectively;
  • November 24, 2015 – Broadway Bank in Helotes, TX – approximately $11,323 stolen;
  • June 16, 2016 – Frost Bank on Wurzbach Rd. – approximately $56,077 stolen;
  • November 4, 2016; July 5, 2017; and July 23, 2018 – Frost Bank on N. Loop 1604 – approximately
    $67,000; $101,000; and $36,561 stolen, respectively.

Stephen earned his nickname by using a Toyota Camry as his getaway car and for wearing the same attire for all of his crimes: blue jeans, a denim long sleeve button down shirt, a white t-shirt and a UTSA Roadrunners baseball cap covering his head, sunglasses and a surgical mask covering his face, and rubber surgical gloves covering his hands.

He was caught after robbing a Frost Bank on Loop 1604 in July.

Stephen faces up to 20 years in federal prison and restitution when he is sentenced in March.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sentencing begins for Texas driver in fatal church bus crash San Antonio dressing room creep wanted by police San Antonio drivers are paying less at the pump this week Free Landfill Day in San Antonio this Saturday Gonzales gets ready to move into the Bexar County district attorney’s office Republican Congressman Hurd narrowly defeats Jones
Comments