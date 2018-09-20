Can anything be dumber than this Kavanaugh controversy? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 20, 2018 @ 4:33 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi vents his frustration with the political mud fight that the Kavanaugh hearings have become, and how Democrats are ruining a man’s reputation. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Brett KavanaughDiane Feinsteinjack riccardinewspoliticstalk SHARE RELATED CONTENT What do the “deplorables” really want? (Audio) Kavanaugh vs. his accuser– what will be the outcome? (Audio) Push past the accusations and politics, and vote Kavanaugh in (Audio) District 21 Town Hall with Joseph Kopser Trump plans to release classified documents to the FBI in Russia probe (Audio) TYLDEN SHAEFFER is ready to debate his competitor, but no sign of him (Audio)