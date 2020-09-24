      Weather Alert

Can You Call A Group That Denounces Racism White Supremacists?

Lars Larson
Sep 24, 2020 @ 5:06pm

Portland’s feckless leader Ted Wheeler decided if you’re not ANTIFA you can’t be allowed to protest in the Rose City, and has been quick to call groups like the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer “white supremist”. Lars talked to the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio (an Afro-Cuban) who quickly denies the accusation that the Proud Boys are a hate group. Listen Below:

