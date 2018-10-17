Canada moves to expedite pardons for minor marijuana convictions
By ABC News
Oct 17, 2018 @ 1:55 PM

iStock/Thinkstock(TORONTO) — The Trudeau administration has announced a plan to expedite pardons for Canadians convicted of minor marijuana offenses.

“We will be introducing legislation to introduce an expedited pardon process, with no fee, for those with previous convictions for simple possession of cannabis,” Scott Bardsley, a spokesperson for Canada’s Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, told ABC News on Wednesday.

The announcement comes the same day as the enactment of the Cannabis Act, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Canada, the first G7 nation to do so. Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Canada in 2001.

“The reason we’re doing this is because it’s now something that’s legal, and the consequences of the criminal record are disproportionate to the gravity of the offense,” said Bardsley, adding that pardons would apply specifically to possession for personal use and “not for trafficking. We’re not talking about dealers or producers or anyone of that sort.”

The proposal is subject to approval by Parliament.

Currently, anyone convicted of a minor marijuana offense can apply for a pardon after remaining crime free for five years and paying a fee of $631 Canadian.

