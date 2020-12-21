      Weather Alert

Canada’s Ontario to go on province-wide lockdown Dec. 26

Associated Press
Dec 21, 2020 @ 12:36pm

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario is announcing a province-wide lockdown because of a second wave of COVID-19 in Canada’s most populous province.

The lockdown will be put in place for southern Ontario from Dec. 26 until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.

Ontario has had seven straight days of more than 2,000 cases a day. Modeling shows that could more than double in January. Health officials earlier said a four- to six-week hard lockdown could significantly stop the spread of COVID-19.

