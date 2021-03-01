      Weather Alert

Cancel Culture Gone Crazy?

Trey Ware
Mar 1, 2021 @ 2:10pm
A couple of stories that struck a nerve with listeners…

In Boston, the public schools were trying to figure out what to do with their advanced classes. You see, they felt like not enough black and hispanic children were qualifying, so the answer they came up with was to cancel the advanced courses.

And that solves what?

And, March 2nd  is Dr. Seuss’ birthday. It’s a day for reading. Apparently, Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs & Ham, and all of his other works are racist. Who knew?

No more Dr. Seuss.

So are these moves correct, or is it cancel culture gone crazy?

