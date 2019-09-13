Cancer claims the life of rocker Eddie Money
Classic-rock musician Eddie Money performs at the American Music Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The family of rock Star Eddie Money says he has died.
Money’s real name was Edward Joseph Mahoney. He was born in Brooklyn on March 21st 1949 but grew up on Long Island.
Before following his rock and roll dreams, Money was a trainee with the New York City Police Department. Law enforcement ran in the family. His brother, father and grandfather were officers with the NYPD.
He made his way to Berkeley, California in the late 1960’s where he began his musical career.
After years of playing the club circuit, Money was signed to Columbia records in the late 1970’s.
The husky voiced singer cranked out several hits that have become rock and roll classics.
“Baby Hold On To Me”, “Two Tickets To Paradise” and “Shakin’ ” can still be heard on classic hits radio stations.
Money’s career cooled off in the early 1980’s as he battled drug addition but he made a comeback in 1986. The song “Take Me Home Tonight” became a top ten hit that also nabbed a Grammy nomination. His second act included “Walk On Water”, “I Wanna Go Back” and “Peace In Our Time”.
As the hits stopped coming in the 1990’s, Money continued touring and eventually included some of his children in his band.
He canceled his 2019 summer tour when he developed pneumonia after heart surgery but during his recovery, he learned that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.
Money is survived by his wife Laurie and their 5 children. He was 70 years old.