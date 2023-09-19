Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cans of SPAM classic sold at H-E-B stores should be tossed away.

A public health alert issued by the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service claims the SPAM shouldn’t be eaten because of under processing.

The recall effects any 12-ounce metal cans of SPAM Classic with a best buy date of August 2026, a lot code of “AO8173” and the establishment number “EST 1999”.

If you have any of the cans of SPAM, you should throw it away or bring it back to the store you purchased it from.

The SPAM has been pulled from store shelves and was only sold at H-E-B stores in Texas. No other retailers have been impacted.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.