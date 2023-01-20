Can’t Give Up On Gen Z

They’re our children and grandchildren, or someone’s, at least.

Their vote gave us President Joe Biden, Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and the Democratic majorities in Congress and state governments. They may seem inscrutable to you, or a lost cause.

But they aren’t and, anyway, we can’t give up on them.

By next year, they will be the largest demographic eligible to vote. You think you know how that’s going to go.

It doesn’t have to.

Young people took the brunt of the COVID tyranny, and lost things like education and rites of passage that you can’t get back. Compared to us, the last few years have been way worse for them. And a lot of them are fed up.

Public schools and popular culture have only told them half the story of what’s going on, half of our history and half of the realities of capitalism.

We are the ones who can fill in the blanks, and we better start yesterday.

They need us to, and we definitely need them.