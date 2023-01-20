KTSA KTSA Logo

Can’t Give Up On Gen Z

By Jack Riccardi
January 20, 2023 3:39PM CST
Share

They’re our children and grandchildren, or someone’s, at least.

Their vote gave us President Joe Biden, Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and the Democratic majorities in Congress and state governments. They may seem inscrutable to you, or a lost cause.

But they aren’t and, anyway, we can’t give up on them.

By next year, they will be the largest demographic eligible to vote. You think you know how that’s going to go.

It doesn’t have to.

Young people took the brunt of the COVID tyranny, and lost things like education and rites of passage that you can’t get back. Compared to us, the last few years have been way worse for them. And a lot of them are fed up.

Public schools and popular culture have only told them half the story of what’s going on, half of our history and half of the realities of capitalism.

We are the ones who can fill in the blanks, and we better start yesterday.

They need us to, and we definitely need them.

More about:
2024 Election
550 KTSA
Gen Z
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
San Antonio
young voters

Popular Posts

1

Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
2

Three family members, including child, killed in crash on San Antonio's Northeast side
3

SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
4

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
5

San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers