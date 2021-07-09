Canyon Lake family fight ends with shooting, 1 injured

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after an early morning shooting at Canyon Lake.
Officials said an argument broke out in a group around 6:30 a.m. this morning that including two men and one woman that ended with one of the men being shot.
The man was transported to a hospital in Hays County and is in critical condition.
Deputies arrested 27-year-old Canyon Lake resident Brandon Michael Cramer and charged him with aggravated assault family violence. He remains in the Comal County Jail. No bond has been set.
Officials are continuing to investigate.