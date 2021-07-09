      Weather Alert

Canyon Lake family fight ends with shooting, 1 injured

Katy Barber
Jul 9, 2021 @ 3:07pm
Photo courtesy of Comal County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after an early morning shooting at Canyon Lake.

Officials said an argument broke out in a group around 6:30 a.m. this morning that including two men and one woman that ended with one of the men being shot.

The man was transported to a hospital in Hays County and is in critical condition.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Canyon Lake resident Brandon Michael Cramer and charged him with aggravated assault family violence. He remains in the Comal County Jail. No bond has been set.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

TAGS
Canyon Lake comal county Comal County Sheriff's Office
Popular Posts
San Antonio is home to another new millionaire
UPDATE: Suspect in TV news crew shooting killed after shooting at police
Mayhem at Shavano Park area nightclub ends with 2 injured, 3 in custody
Gun battle starts in San Antonio bar parking lot, extends onto Broadway, killing 1 and wounding 1
Five houses and mobile home flooded during Leon Valley, Helotes area heavy rain
Connect With Us Listen To Us On