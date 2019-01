SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A fire in Canyon Lake has left two people dead. A mobile home on Dreamland was engulfed in flames when Comal County firefighters arrived around 4:20 Monday morning.

The first patient was found in a bedroom as firefighters were trying to douse the flames. The patient died shortly after arrival at Christus New Braunfels.

Another resident was found dead with severe burns . A family pet also died in the blaze.