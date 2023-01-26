Canyon Lake High School teacher resigns amid allegations of having an improper relationship with a student

Classroom/MGNPhoto

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teacher at Canyon Lake High School is being investigated for having a possible improper relationship with a student.

Parents received a notice from Principal Mark Oberholtzer Tuesday to let them know he had learned of the allegations the day before.

The teacher, Orlando Naumann, is accused of engaging in “inappropriate communication” with a student.

Naumann hasn’t been charged or arrested but he did submit his resignation.

He was a German and Physical Education teacher at Canyon Lake High School as well as a coach.

The news comes just a couple of months after another teacher at Canyon Lake High was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student.

Devon Hooper was arrested back in November for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a 15 year old student.