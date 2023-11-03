Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Canyon Lake man is now facing numerous charges after a drug bust in Comal County.

Numerous law enforcement officers went to the 800 block of Canyon Bend to serve a search warrant, and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Wayne Lofton, 46, was arrested after the following items were found:

1.5 pounds of marijuana

256 grams psilocybin

401 grams methamphetamine

17 grams various pills

2 firearms

The arrest was made Friday, November 3 before Lofton was taken to the Comal County Jail.

The operation was executed by the Comal County Narcotics Unit, the Comal County K9 Unit and the Comal County SWAT Team.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.