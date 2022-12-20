Canyon Lake man sentenced to 30 years on child pornography charges

Wooden court gavel on black background. Symbol of justice, judge and trial. Auction. Law and Justice, Legality concept, Judge.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Canyon Lake man found guilty of possessing and sharing child pornography will spend the next 30 years in federal prison.

Court documents show that Seth Perricone, 48, shared more than 115,000 digital files containing child sexual abuse, some of it showing the sexual assault of toddlers.

“Child pornography violations are horrific crimes that plague victims long after their original abuse,”said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “With this lengthy sentence by the court, the victims in this case were given the justice they deserve.”

In July, a federal jury found Perricone guilty of six counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. An investigation

found that Perricone had been downloading and distributing child exploitation material since 2012, some of which depicted children as young as toddlers being sexually assaulted by adults.

The FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tracy Thompson and William Calve prosecuted the case.