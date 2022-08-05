Canyon Lake man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing young family member

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57-year-old Canyon Lake man was sentenced to life in prison this week after being convicted to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
Comal County prosecutors said the victim told her parents about the sexual abuse after being bullied at school. Her parents did not immediately report the abuse.
Another family member learned about the abuse and informed police about the sexual assault — noting that she, too, had been abused by Troy Dennis.
This second victim is now an adult and testified in court that Dennis sexually abused her when between the ages of five and 12. In the testimony, she said Dennis always said she would be in a lot of trouble if she ever told anyone else. She would not have said anything if not for hearing that he was abusing another child.
Prosecutors said Dennis testified that he and his wife did not like babysitting the victim, saying the five-year-old victim has “the devil in her”.
On the stand, prosecutors said Dennis and his wife said they believed it was the victim’s father — who did not report the crime — was coaxing his child to make these accusations.
Dennis was convicted on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 6 years of age. Jurors handed him a life sentence after just 15 minutes of deliberations.