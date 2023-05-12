Capital murder suspect one of 4 arrested after police standoff on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say they now have a suspect wanted for capital murder in custody after a standoff lasting several hours on Thursday.

As one of the final three people to surrender to police, 21-year-old Elijah Ramos was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail. He is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Harlandale High School student Angel Jerry Yanez in December 2020.

Investigators say Ramos shot Yanez as he walked his dog in a South Side neighborhood, but court documents show that a witness told police there was a drug deal also taking place. Another witness later identified Ramos as the shooter.

All four people arrested Thursday on the Northeast Side had outstanding warrants.