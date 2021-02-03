Capitol Police Officer lies in honor in building he died defending
WASHINGTON (AP) – Slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is lying in honor in the building he died defending. Colleagues and the lawmakers he protected paid their respects last night – and remembered the violent attack on Congress that took his life.
Sicknick died defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 against the mob that stormed the building and interrupted the electoral count after then-President Donald Trump urged supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. The U.S. Capitol Police said Sicknick was mortally injured “while physically engaging with protesters.” A final cause of death hasn’t been determined.
President Joe Biden went to the Capitol to pay tribute to Sicknick shortly after the ceremony began. He briefly touched the urn in the center of the Capitol Rotunda, said a prayer and sadly shook his head as he looked at a memorial wreath nearby. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other other congressional leaders also paid their respects.
Overnight, Sicknick’s Capitol Police colleagues paid tribute. Lawmakers will do the same at a ceremony this morning before his burial at Arlington National Cemetery.