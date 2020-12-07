Car catches fire after crashing into a utility pole on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman walked away from a scary looking crash on the Northeast side early Monday morning.
Police say she was driving in the 12300 block of Nacogdoches at 5:30 A.M. when she lost control and hita utility pole.
Then the car started smoking and caught fire.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was checked out at the scene by first responders.
The car was destroyed and CPS Energy sent out crews to repair the damage done to the pole.
The crash forced the closure of Nacogdoches until crews were able to clear the wreckage and make the repairs to the utility pole.