Car crashes, goes airborne, killing driver on downtown highway
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man is dead after his car slammed into a wall and went airborne about 85 feet on a downtown highway.
Police say the driver was speeding around 2 this morning when he apparently swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle on NB IH 37 near the Alamodome. He overcorrected, crossed all lanes and hit the center wall. That’s when the vehicle went airborne for about 85 feet and landed on the left shoulder. Then he slid across all lanes before coming to a stop.
Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.