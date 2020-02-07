      Weather Alert

Car crashes, goes airborne, killing driver on downtown highway

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 7, 2020 @ 8:44am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man is dead after his car slammed into a wall and went airborne about 85 feet on a downtown highway.

Police say the driver was speeding around 2 this morning when he apparently swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle on NB IH 37 near the Alamodome. He overcorrected, crossed all lanes and hit the center wall. That’s when the vehicle went airborne for about 85 feet and landed on the left shoulder. Then he slid across all lanes before coming to a stop.

Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming