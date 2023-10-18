KTSA KTSA Logo

Car crashes into home on San Antonio Northwest side, firefighters help woman and two children escape through second story window

By Don Morgan
October 18, 2023 6:08AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters had to rescue a woman and her two children after a car crashed into their home Wednesday morning.

KENS 5 reports it was just before 4 o’clock when police were called to the 13400 block of Baldwin Ridge Street on the Northwest side.

Officers say someone drove a car into the front of the home, taking out the stairs the leads to the second floor.

The family was trapped upstairs and had to be rescued through a window.

They weren’t hurt but there is a lot of damage to their home.

The driver who crashed into the house jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. They haven’t been located.

The investigation continues.

