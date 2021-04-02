      Weather Alert

One officer dead, one injured after car rams barricade outside U.S. Capitol

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 2, 2021 @ 1:23pm

UPDATE: One Capitol police officer is dead, another remains hospitalized after a car rammed a barricade outside the U.S Capitol Friday morning.  The police chief told reporters that the driver armed with a knife jumped out of his car and ran toward officers.  The driver  was shot and killed.  Two officers were transported to a hospital  and one was pronounced dead on the scene.

 

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A car has rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, injuring two Capitol Police officers . The driver has been shot.   WUSA 9 reports the suspect is dead.

It’s Good Friday and Congress was not in session when the incident occurred.  The Capitol was immediately placed on lockdown.  Staff members have been told not to enter or exit the building.

 

