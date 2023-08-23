Car rolls over in downtown, driver detained on suspicion of DWI

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is detaining the driver of a car that rolled over in downtown early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the car rolled over at around 3:20 a.m. at Jones Avenue and St. Mary’s Street.

Police say the driver of the rolled car hit three other parked cars during the crash. The unidentified driver was detained for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

KSAT-12 reports there were no injuries.