KTSA KTSA Logo

Car rolls over in downtown, driver detained on suspicion of DWI

By Christian Blood
August 23, 2023 6:10AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is detaining the driver of a car that rolled over in downtown early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the car rolled over at around 3:20 a.m. at Jones Avenue and St. Mary’s Street.

Police say the driver of the rolled car hit three other parked cars during the crash. The unidentified driver was detained for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

KSAT-12 reports there were no injuries.

More about:
car
downtown
Driving While Intoxicated
rolled
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
2

Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
4

Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger
5

SAPD: Arsonist bought lighter fluid at same store where he set fire