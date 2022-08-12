      Weather Alert

Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Aug 12, 2022 @ 8:22am
Bradenton, Florida, United States

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning.

FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.

The bus driver wasn’t hurt but the driver of the car that slammed into the bus was brought to the hospital with injuries that are being called “non-life threatening”.

Crews spent a couple of hours clearing the scene and conducting an investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

TAGS
crash Northeast Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio Police arrest man after 76 hour standoff
U.S. Army training in parts of San Antonio
Man murdered on San Antonio's East side, police still searching for shooter
San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire
Forth Worth restaurant bans cellphones while dining
Connect With Us Listen To Us On