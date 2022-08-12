Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning.
FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.
The bus driver wasn’t hurt but the driver of the car that slammed into the bus was brought to the hospital with injuries that are being called “non-life threatening”.
Crews spent a couple of hours clearing the scene and conducting an investigation.
No other injuries were reported.