Car with toddler in backseat stolen from San Antonio gas station
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people suspected of stealing a car with a sleeping toddler inside have been caught.
This happened Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at 35 and Rittiman.
A woman left her boyfriend’s two-year-old in the running car while she stepped inside the store to pay for gas and when she came back out, the car and the child were gone.
About 45 minutes later, officers found the car about a block away from the store. The child was still inside the vehicle.
Investigators say the people who took the car ditched it once they found out there was a baby on board.
The child was examined by emergency crews but he wasn’t harmed.
Police soon detained two people who were across the street at a motel.
There’s no word on whether or not the woman who left the child in the car is facing any charges.