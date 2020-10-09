Caregiver at assisted living centers arrested for stealing from residents
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A caregiver at several local assisted living centers has been arrested for stealing from elderly residents.
29 year old Pricilla Mitchell is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from elderly victims suffering from dementia or memory loss.
Detectives are investigating four different criminal cases involving Mitchell and they believe there may be more victims.
Police are asking anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Mitchell’s crime spree to get in touch with the SAPD’s Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-8326.