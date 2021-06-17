      Weather Alert

Carlisle steps down as Mavs’ coach, one day after GM departs

Associated Press
Jun 17, 2021 @ 3:50pm
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle gestures during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days.

Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization.

“This was solely my decision,” Carlisle said in a statement released to ESPN shortly before the team announced that he was leaving.

Dallas becomes the seventh team with an coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland — and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Popular Posts
Wolff lashes out at Salazar over Black Rifle Coffee Company's "ugly" and "sexist" online comments
McDonald's latest company to be hit by a data breach
Greg Abbott: "Texas will build it's own border wall"
SAPD releases body cam footage in Pinn Road traffic stop turned deadly
Two San Antonio wanted in Seguin for series of armed robberies across South Texas
Connect With Us Listen To Us On