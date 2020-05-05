      Weather Alert

Carnival Cruise Line plans to sail again starting in August

Associated Press
May 5, 2020 @ 5:03am
The Carnival Pride cruise ship arrives at PortMiami, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Carnival Cruise Line says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations due to the new coronavirus.

Sailings will begin on Aug. 1 or soon after with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida.

The company noted that a majority of its customers can easily drive to those ports. Operations remain on hold at other North American ports and in Australia.

Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line halted new cruises on March 13 after multiple ships reported cases of COVID-19 on board.

Carnival Cruise Line the largest brand owned by Carnival Corp., which also owns Princess, Holland America Line and other brands.

