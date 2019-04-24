Cars underwater at Dallas airport after heavy rains in Texas
By Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Dozens of vehicles parked at a Dallas airport are underwater after heavy rains moved across much of Texas and brought flash-flood warnings and high-water rescues.
Water pooled Wednesday outside the terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport. Some vehicles parked in an underground parking garage were almost completely covered, with just their roofs poking out above the flood.
Parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area received up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain and more is forecast through Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for North Texas through Wednesday night and flood warnings for Central Texas and elsewhere.
Hail and damaging winds are forecast from San Antonio to South Texas. A hard rain, hail and chance of tornado are forecast for the Houston area.

