Caseworkers: Texas order on trans kids handled differently

Associated Press
Apr 1, 2022 @ 5:07am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Some child welfare workers in Texas say they’re quitting over a new directive that allows abuse investigations into parents of transgender kids.

The Texas Supreme Court is set to determine whether the state can resume investigations into at least nine parents of transgender kids in Texas.

Those cases were opened after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in February directed child welfare officials to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as child abuse.

It’s unclear how many investigators have left in protest. But two tell The Associated Press that the cases have been given special treatment internally.

