Castle Hills officer sees hand sticking out of drain cover, rescues man
Castle Hills police officer on patrol rescues man trapped in drainage tunnel for 17 hours/Photo-Castle Hills Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police officers know to expect the unexpected, but this incident was definitely out of the ordinary.
A Castle Hills police officer was on patrol when he saw a hand sticking out of a drainage tunnel cover off of the access road of Loop 410. He stopped to get a closer look and found a man who said he had entered the tunnel around midnight. He got lost and had been trapped for 17 hours. The officer was able to open the cover and rescue the man.
The Castle Hills Police Department posted a warning on its Facebook page: “Please do not go into drainage and /or sewer tunnels.”