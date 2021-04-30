      Weather Alert

Castle Hills Police ask for help in locating missing 74 year old man

Don Morgan
Apr 30, 2021 @ 5:28am
Photo: Castle Hills Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 74 year old Castle Hills man is missing and police are hoping you can help locate him.

Mark Anthony Zubrod was last seen Thursday afternoon on Zornia Drive in Castle Hills.

He was driving a Silver 2012 GMC 1500 with the license plate number 13420DV.

Mr. Zubrod is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts.

Police believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his well being as he is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

If you have seen him or know where he is, get in touch with the Castle Hills Police Department at 210-342-2341.

