Castle Hills Police chase pot smokers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Castle Hills Police are looking for a man who ran from the scene of a crash.

At around 12:30 this morning, Police pulled up to a car in the HEB parking lot on West Avenue.

The smell of marijuana was in the air so Police asked the two men in the vehicle to get out.

They didn’t.

So a short chase began and when the driver tried to make a speedy turn on to Wayside, he hit a curb. The front passenger tire blew out and the chase came to an end. The men ran off but Castle Hills Police managed to catch one of them. They continue to search for the second man.