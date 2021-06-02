Castle Hills Police discover stolen items, documents during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A warning from the Castle Hills Police Department after they found several personal documents that didn’t belong to a driver they pulled over during a traffic stop.
It started when an officer clocked the driver going 60 in a 35 on Northwest Military.
The driver pulled over and the officer noticed drugs, paraphernalia, jewelry and a weapon in the car.
There were also purses and backpacks which contained driver’s licenses, passports, checkbooks and birth certificates that belonged to other people.
The Department posted on Facebook, letting residents know what they found and urged them to check their belongings for anything that may have been stolen and to check your bank statements and credit reports for any suspicious activity.