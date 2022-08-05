Castle Hills Police find stolen mail during traffic stop, driver arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Castle Hills are looking into how a man they stopped for a traffic violation got his hands on hundreds of pieces of mail that didn’t belong to him.
When officers stopped the man on Jackson Keller Road, they noticed a large amount of mail in the backseat of his car.
It didn’t take long for officers to determine it didn’t belong to him. While searching the vehicle, they also found a loaded handgun, drugs and some stolen computers.
The stolen mail included several ID cards, credit cards, social security cards and other documents with important personal information.
The driver is being held at the Bexar County Jail on numerous charges. His name wasn’t released.