Castle Hills Police: Hour long chase ends when driver crashes in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A chase that lasted an hour came in to an end in Castle Hills early Thursday morning.

Police say it started at around 3 o’clock when an officer spotted a vehicle that didn’t have its headlights on.

The officer attempted to stop the driver but they sped off.

At some point, the passenger in the pickup jumped out at North Main and Culebra. But the female driver kept going, leading police on a chase for nearly 60 minutes.

It ended in West Bexar County, when deputies laid down some spikes at Culebra and FM 1560.

The driver crashed into a utility pole and was taken into custody.

There’s no word on whether or not she was injured in the crash. There were three dogs in the pickup with her but they were not hurt. The driver’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say the passenger who jumped at as the chase began hasn’t been located and they are still investigating why the driver tried to get away from them.