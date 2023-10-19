KTSA KTSA Logo

Castle Hills Police: Two teens injured when late-night joyride ends in a crash

By Don Morgan
October 19, 2023 6:08AM CDT
Photo: Castle Hills Police Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A late night joyride ends in a crash in Castle Hills.

Police say a 15 year-old boy and his 13 year-old sister took their stepfather’s car without his permission.

Officers spotted the vehicle as it was speeding on West Avenue at around 1 o’clock Thursday morning.

They began pursuing the car as it reached speeds of 90 miles per hour on Northwest Military Highway.

Police caught up to the vehicle when it crashed into a wall.

Officers report finding the driver pinned under the steering wheel

He and his sister were brought to an area hospital.

The driver is reported to be in critical condition while his sister, who was in the passenger seat, is in serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and police will continue investigating.

