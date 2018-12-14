Castro brothers confirm Julian is running for president in 2020

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Yes, former San Antonio mayor and former HUD secretary Julian Castro is running for president in 2020.

The former mayor couldn’t confirm that himself, suggesting he needed to wait until January 12, 2019, to make that announcement officials. But his brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro, confirmed the bid to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show tonight.

“People who release books about two years before a presidential campaign tend to then run for president. It’s funny how that works,” the sly late night talk host questioned the prospective presidential candidate. “Why not just let them know now. Are you going to run for president, yes or no?”

“Yesterday, I filed an exploratory committee. So, I’m going to make an announcement on January 12th,” Castro told Colbert.

The host wasn’t having any of it.

“What are you going to find out between now and January 12th? Why can’t you just tell us? Isn’t leadership about decisiveness?”

Rep. Castro then leaned over to Colbert to let him know what was really going on.

“I’ll speak on his behalf here: he’s going to run for president,” Joaquin Castro smoothly informed Colbert.

His brother offered a confirmatory nod to indicate the congressman’s word was true on the matter.