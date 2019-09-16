Castro brothers to host their 45th birthday party at the Tobin Center
BELL GARDENS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro (R) and his twin brother U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) sit at a campaign appearance at Bell Gardens High School, in Los Angeles county, on March 4, 2019 in Bell Gardens, California. Castro, who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under President Barack Obama, is aiming to become the country's first Latino president. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Twin brothers.
One is a Congressman running for re-election, the other is a former Mayor of San Antonio who is running for President… and Monday is their 45th birthday.
Julian and Joaquin Castro host a birthday celebration every year for family, friends and the community. This year, they are holding the event at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts at 100 Auditorium Circle.
The party starts at 6:00 P.M.
Tickets are free and you don’t have to donate to either brother’s campaign to get in but you do need to register online to get one.
In case you are wondering, Julian is the older of the two. He was born one minute earlier than Joaquin.