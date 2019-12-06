Castro reports increases in campaign contributions
Photo: Julian Castro / julianforthefuture.com
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Is the Julian Castro campaign getting a new lease on life?
The Democratic Presidential candidate says support has grown since Senator Kamala Harris of California dropped out of the race.
During a media call with reporters on Thursday Castro said he raised 360-thousand-dollars from 18-thousand nationwide donors since Harris called it quits two days earlier.
He’s now reached the donor fundraising threshold of 200,000 unique donors required to participate in this month’s Democratic candidates’ debate. That doesn’t mean he’ll be back on the stage with the rest of the candidates.
He still hasn’t met the 2% polling threshold.
The deadline to meet that goal is December 12.
During the media call, Castro urged the DNC to make systemic changes to the Democratic primary process.
“I’m not asking for anyone to change the rules of the game in the middle of it. I want something much more meaningful than that. We need to change the whole game. There’s no reason that Iowa and New Hampshire should go first — two states that hardly have any black people in them, any people of color.”
Only six candidates have qualified for the upcoming debate: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.