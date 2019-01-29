Castro says he’ll get things done if elected in 2020

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro was in Dallas Monday to talk about his campaign for the White House.

Castro told the Dallas Morning News his life experiences and his time in executive roles make him the best choice to challenge Donald Trump in 2020.

He told the paper he had a track record of getting things done.

The former mayor didn’t elaborate, other than mentioning he has lived a life where he can appreciate the struggle that many Americans go through.

Castro used the interview to also blast the president, saying he failed the country for the partial government shutdown.

The Democrat is likely to face a deep field of candidates seeking to earn their party’s nomination.

When asked about a potential match-up with former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Castro only told the paper he has a lot of respect for him.