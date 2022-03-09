      Weather Alert

Castroville police chief resigns after racial slur allegedly caught on camera

Katy Barber
Mar 9, 2022 @ 12:38pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Castroville police chief submitted his resignation this week.

Chief Brian Jackson submitted his resignation Tuesday after he was reportedly caught on camera using the N-word at the scene of a homicide investigation, according to the Express-News.

Jackson was reportedly on leave pending the outcome of an investigation since Feb. 22 by city officials before he submitted his resignation. The Castroville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept his resignation.

Jackson allegedly used the racial slurs multiple times at a crime scene on Feb. 5 where multiple other law enforcement agencies were present. A source told KSAT the slur was used three times in front of a Medina County sheriff’s deputy wearing a body camera.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown heard Jackson using the slurs and alerted city officials, KSAT reported.

 

TAGS
Castroville Castroville Police Department Chief Brian Jackson resigns
Popular Posts
Kroger enters San Antonio grocery market with delivery service
Big Red soon to be on tap at San Antonio McDonald's
Misconduct investigation prompts two Live Oak police officers to resign
Fatal crash on San Antonio's Southwest Side shuts down highway
San Antonio International Airport, TSA expecting increased volume for spring break travelers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On