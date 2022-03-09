Castroville police chief resigns after racial slur allegedly caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Castroville police chief submitted his resignation this week.
Chief Brian Jackson submitted his resignation Tuesday after he was reportedly caught on camera using the N-word at the scene of a homicide investigation, according to the Express-News.
Jackson was reportedly on leave pending the outcome of an investigation since Feb. 22 by city officials before he submitted his resignation. The Castroville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept his resignation.
Jackson allegedly used the racial slurs multiple times at a crime scene on Feb. 5 where multiple other law enforcement agencies were present. A source told KSAT the slur was used three times in front of a Medina County sheriff’s deputy wearing a body camera.
Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown heard Jackson using the slurs and alerted city officials, KSAT reported.