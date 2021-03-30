      Weather Alert

Catholic Charities of San Antonio seeks volunteers to help migrant children at Freeman Coliseum

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 30, 2021 @ 9:18am
Catholic Charities of San Antonio volunteers set up cots for migrant children at Freeman Coliseum/Photo-Catholic Charities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Catholic Charities is asking for volunteers to help hundreds of migrant boys who are temporarily housed at Freeman Coliseum’s Expo Hall.  You can sign up at the Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of San Antonio website. 

“We’ll run a criminal background check and once that process is complete, our volunteer services team will be contacting potential volunteers with shifts of when and where to be,” said Tara Ford with Catholic Charities.

Bilingual volunteers are preferred, but being able to speak Spanish is not required.  Ford says it’s a fluid situation, so the tasks for volunteers are  not known.

“Many volunteers will be interacting and supporting the needs of the children and we also expect that there might be some assisting with hygiene kit distribution or helping with maintenance,” said  Ford.

The website also has a wish list for donations, including hygiene products, soccer balls, frisbees, and hacky sacks, as well as card games and activity books in Spanish.

“We know that the spirit of San Antonio is a good one and there are many generous people in our community who are willing to give of their time and effort,” said Ford.

Catholic Charities Volunteer sets up cot for migrant children at Freeman Coliseum’s Expo Hall/Photo-Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities volunteers assemble hygiene kits for migrant children at Freeman Coliseum’s Expo Hall/Photo-Catholic Charities

 

Catholic Charities volunteers set up cots for migrant children at Freeman Coliseum’s Expo Hall/Photo-Catholic Charities

 

