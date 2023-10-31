Caution urged as thousands of trick-or-treaters head out in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — While it is true that Halloween is a celebration for all ages, it is no secret that most of its enthusiasts will be young children anxious to put on their costume and stockpile candy.

Trick-or-treating on Halloween night means safety precautions need to be taken, and this covers several areas.

KTSA News is reminding anyone driving, especially in residential neighborhoods, to be on the lookout for children out on the streets. This includes eliminating distractions and watching the road closely for a child that may dart into the street. You are also urged to slow down in residential areas, watch for children crossing the street and make sure your headlights are on, even before sundown.

If you are a parent with a child headed out to trick-or-treat, the San Antonio Police Department is reminding you that children are safer if they are bright. Flashlights and/or glowsticks can go a long ways toward helping drivers see them in the dark, and your children should always be accompanied by an adult. Police say trick-or-treating should only happen in familiar areas and along established routes where there are other people present.

Children are always advised to be out in groups of other kids, but never alone.

For adults indulging in Halloween, SAPD recommends arranging a safe ride home from parties, and that could include a designated driver. Walking impaired can be just as life-threatening as getting behind the wheel of a car, so heading home on foot with a trusted person is always advised.

If someone you know is planning to drive after you are certain they have been drinking, you are urged to take the keys. Should you spot a drink driver on the road, you are always asked to call 9-1-1.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up patrols on Halloween night while watching registered sex offenders in the area closely.