Cavender Auto Group set to open one of the largest Jaguar Land Rover dealerships in the US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you’re like most San Antonio drivers you probably spend a LOT of time in traffic.
So if you’re going to be sitting in your car for long periods of time, why not surround yourself with luxury.
The Cavender Auto Group is about to open a new Jaguar Land Rover Dealership.
The new building is at 13660 I-10 West at UTSA Boulevard and will be welcoming you to the showroom in mid-September.
Luxury car buyers deserve a luxury showroom and that’s what you’ll find when you walk inside the 320,000 square foot, solar powered facility.
Included is a barista coffee bar, a play area for your kids and a showroom accessory display so you can see your vehicle as you personalize it.
And you won’t have to sweat it out as you shop for your new ride.
Cavender’s has covered carports throughout the property and they’ve even added an indoor, air conditioned “handover” area where you can stay cool as you climb into your vehicle.
The new service department is high tech and comfortable as well.
Along with the new Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles, the dealership will also offer certified pre-owned Land Rovers, Jaguars, and other pre-owned luxury vehicles.
Dealer Principal Billy Cavender says:
“This gives us another luxury line to offer consumers. Jaguar has always been a premium luxury vehicle and with our new facility we will be able to offer an incredible luxury service experience as well.”